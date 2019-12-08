Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 41 mins ago
SiliconDust HDHomeRun Quatro 4 TV Tuner
$100 $150
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • allows you to distribute that signal to up to 4 devices using your home's existing Wi-Fi or Ethernet network
  • HDHomeRun DVR service (subscription required), allows you to record, pause, rewind, and schedule your favorite shows to be saved on your hard drive or NAS device
  • Model: HDHR5-4US
