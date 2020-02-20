Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
JCPenney · 48 mins ago
Signature Design by Ashley Blake Sofa
$349 $388
free shipping

That's $851 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at JCPenney

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "COOLBUY9" to get this discount.
Features
  • available in Slate or Coffee
  • measures 38" x 36" x 90"
  • exposed feet with faux wood finish
  • attached back and loose seat cushions
  • faux leather upholstery
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "COOLBUY9"
  • Expires in 10 hr
    Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Sofas & Couches JCPenney Signature Design by Ashley
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register