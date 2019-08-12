- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Signature Design by Ashley 12" Chime Hybrid Queen Mattress for $199.88 with free shipping. That's $40 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $27 today. Buy Now
Walmart discounts the Spa Sensations by Zinus 12" Eco-Sense Memory Foam Mattress in various sizes from $109.59 with free shipping, as listed below. That's up to $101 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Lucid Comfort Collection 10" Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress in several sizes with prices starting from $148.31 with free shipping. (King and California King sizes incur a $55 delivery fee, so opt for in-store pickup for those sizes.) That's the lowest price we could find by up to $62. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Slumber 1 by Zinus 8" Spring Mattress-In-a-Box in several sizes from $95, as listed below. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Sleep Innovations Marley 10" King Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress for $301.54 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $45. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more Shop Now
Walmart continues to offer the Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Black/Gray Assorted or Blue Assorted for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14 today. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Signature Design by Ashley Froshburg 7-Piece Dining Room Table Set in Grayish Brown/Black for $466.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $90. Buy Now
