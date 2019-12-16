Open Offer in New Tab
Greentoe · 1 hr ago
Sigma AF 18-35mm f/1.4 DG HSM Lens
$599 $649
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Greentoe

  • Enter $599 as your price and click continue.
  • Fill in your info.
  • Wait for email confirming the price was accepted.
  • Pay within 24 hours to have your item delivered from an authorized retailer.
Features
  • 35mm focal length
  • aperture range: f/1.4 to f/16
  • Sony E mount lens
  • Hyper-sonic motor focusing
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Camera Lens Greentoe Sigma Corporation Of America
