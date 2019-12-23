Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 46 mins ago
Sigma 18-35mm f/1.8 DC HSM Lens for Nikon
$549 $799
free shipping

That's $250 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 72mm filter ring
  • nine diaphragm blades
  • f/1.8 to f/16
  • F-Mount Lens/DX Format
  • Model: 210-306
