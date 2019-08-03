- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Today only, Siedinlar via Amazon offers the Siedinlar Outdoor Solar Lights 4-Pack in White for $37.99. Coupon code "5NMJ89QJ" cuts it to $29.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now
Bestqool Direct via Amazon offers its Bestqool 28-LED Motion Sensor Solar Street Light for $98.99. Coupon code "SIHF8UZH" cuts that to $59.39. With free shipping, that's a buck under our June mention, $40 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Panamalar US Store via Amazon offers the Panamalar 1080p Wireless Outdoor Security Camera for $59.99. Coupon code "C2WQ7O2Y" drops that to $41.99. With free shipping, that's tied with out mention from three weeks ago, $18 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Everyday Home Dual-Head Motion-Sensor LED Wireless Security Light for $10.42. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's a buck under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $3.) Buy Now
Ollivage Ltd via Amazon offers the Ollivage Outdoor Solar Light with Motion Sensor for $24.99. Clip the 10% off on-page and apply code "2303EELE15" to drop the price to $17.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The clippable coupon is now 5% off, so the price is now $18.74. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Princeton Tec Point MPLS Military Light in Olive Drab/Blue LED for $14.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $25 Buy Now
The Battery Connection via eBay offers the Ultrafire X800 CREE LED Flashlight 3-Pack for $9.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find now by a buck. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rayovac 10-LED 6-volt Floating Lantern with Battery for $4.92. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Ambaret via Amazon offers its Ambaret LED Solar Light for $24.99. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "E4R4EHP7" to cut that to $17.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $8 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada UV Light Electric Bug Zapper for $25.99. Coupon code "LMX59426" drops the price to $10.40. With free shipping, that's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Northgard US via Amazon offers its Northgard Men's Winter Military Jacket in several colors (Army Green pictured) for $55.98. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "HIM7UU4E" to cut that to $25.19. With free shipping, that's $31 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Mofee Tool via Amazon offers its Mofeez Cornhole LED Lights 2-Pack for $19.99. Coupon code "333M3ERO" drops the price to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $12.99 before and $6.49 after coupon. Buy Now
Oslet via Amazon offers its LiKee 216-Piece Magnet Building Block Set for $13.99. Coupon code "EFFQFH35" drops the price to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sign In or Register