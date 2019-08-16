- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Today only, Siedinlar via Amazon offers the Siedinlar Outdoor Solar Lights 4-Pack in White for $37.99. Coupon code "232UYZHL" cuts it to $28.50. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now
DragonSmart via Amazon offers the Novostella 20W Smart LED Flood Lights 2-Pack for $89.99. Coupon code "4J8WOQWK" cuts the price to $36. With free shipping, that's $54 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Nexillumi Direct via Amazon offers the Nexillumi LED Strip Lights for $13.98. Coupon code "10Nexillumi" drops the price to $12.58. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
DragonSmart via Amazon offers the Novostella 20-Foot RGB LED Strip Light Kit for $19.99. Coupon code "W6SKE75E" cuts that to $9.99. with free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Govee US via Amazon offers its Govee 24-Foot WiFi Smart Outdoor String Lights for $49.99. Clip the on-page 20% off coupon and apply code "JQAOLJGV" to cut that to $29.99. With free shipping, that's $20 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Home Decorators Collection Ackwood Collection 7-Light Wood Rectangular Chandelier in Grey Wood or Dark Wood for $137.40 with free shipping. That's $11 under our September mention, $92 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best HomePro via Amazon offers the SGL 9-watt (65-watt Equivalent) 4" Dimmable LED Recessed Light 12-Pack in 5000K Downlight White for $79.99. Coupon code "D78TL5G2" drops the price to $31.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $48 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 71" Floor Lamp in Black or Silver for $7.67. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Corner Magnet 2-Pack for $25.86 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Amazon offers the US Pride Furniture Faux Leather Deluxe Stretch Chaise Relaxation and Yoga Chair in Dark Brown for $298.16 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
