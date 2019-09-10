Personalize your DealNews Experience
Today only, Siedinlar via Amazon offers the Siedinlar Outdoor Solar Lights 4-Pack in White for $39.99. Coupon code "98QFRQ9Y" cuts it to $24. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Bell & Howell Motion Pods Mini LED Lights 3-Pack for $10.80. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
That's a buck under our mention from last month, $8 off, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the GE Lighting Refresh HD 10-watt (65-watt Equivalent) 6" RS6 Recessed LED Downlight Kit 4-Pack for $23.96 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
