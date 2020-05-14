Open Offer in New Tab
Green Man Gaming · 1 hr ago
Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition for PC / Mac / Linux (Steam)
$28 $119

That's the best deal we could find by $8 – while GMG consider this the "Mac" version, both the PC, Mac, and Linux versions all unlock on Steam. Buy Now at Green Man Gaming

  • Sign in to your GMG account to get this price.
  • includes the base game, six DLC packs, and the Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm expansions
