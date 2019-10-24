New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Shure SM48 Cardioid Dynamic Vocal Microphone
$40 $55
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by music123 via eBay.
  • Amazon, B&H, and a few others match this price.
Features
  • frequency range of 44Hz to 14000Hz
  • weighs 13.1-oz.
  • internal shock mount
  • integral pop filter
