Lowe's · 22 mins ago
Shop-Vac 12-Gallon 6HP Shop Vacuum
$40 $100
pickup at Lowe's

It's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. (You can also pad your order over $45 for free shipping.)
Features
  • 6-peak horsepower, stainless steel tank
  • 8-foot power cord
  • 7-foot hose
  • Model: 5922211
  • Expires 12/4/2019
    Published 22 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
