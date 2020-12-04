Save $7.99 on shipping, and save on a variety of oils and tinctures, body care, edibles, and more. Shop Now at ShopCBD
- Bag free shipping on all orders via coupon code "SHIPFREE".
Best Buy's Cyber Monday Sale is already underway, with discounts on TVs, computers, video games, appliances, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Shop this sale to save up to 50% or more on Pixel phones, Nest smart home products, Google devices, Stadia controllers, and more. Shop Now at Google
Walmart's Cyber Monday Sale is live, with discounts on cell phones, electronics, home items, video games & media, clothing, automotive, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- For order less than $35 opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Woot's Cyber Monday Sale is underway with its usual eclectic mix of items. You'll find a panoramic diving mask, nail-biting deterrent (could also use the diving mask for that), inflatable alien, liquid urethane (do not use this as nail-biting deterrent), a tarot deck, and dozens more deals.
Update: Sadly, the alien and tarot deck are sold out. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Amazon Prime members get free shipping; it'll be $5 for everyone else.
Apply coupon code "dealnews25" to get this price. That's $31 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- Orders over $49 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.99.
- Available in three flavors (Cinnamon Apple Muffin pictured).
With coupon code "dealnews25", it's $27 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- Orders of $49 or more ship free, otherwise shipping adds $7.99.
- does not contain THC
- lemon flavor
Apply code "SUPER30" to save a total of $5 off the list price. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- Shipping adds $7.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
- contains two 25mg gummies (2 servings)
- 0.5mg melatonin infused
- non-GMO
- vegan
Apply coupon code "SHOPCBD15" for a savings of $2, making it the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- vegan
- non-GMO
- unflavored
- 10mg CBD per capsule
Sign In or Register