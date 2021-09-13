Apply coupon code "SHOPCBD15" for a 15% savings. Shop Now at ShopCBD
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders $49 or more ship free.
How do you categorize a sale like this? It includes the following (and lots more besides): a book on bass fishing strategies; a Masters of the Universe Hot Wheels toy; hand soap; fake scars; a garden fountain; a Marmot jacket. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
With prices starting from only $7, save on filters, microwaves, air conditioners, washers and dryers, dishwashers, ovens, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Free shipping applies to select items or most items over $35. In-store pickup may also be available. Some large items may incur larger shipping fees.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Insignia 300 Sq. Ft. Portable Air Conditioner for $299.99 ($20 off).
Score saving across nearly every category including up to 40% off bath items, up to 25% off lighting, up to $100 off outdoor power tools, and much more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Most orders of $45 or more receive free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, which start at $6.
Save on men's shoes starting at $50, hand bags as low as $50, women's shoes beginning at $30, wallets from $40, and more. Shop Now at Cole Haan
- Above & Beyond Members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the Cole Haan Men's GrandPrø Rally Canvas Penny Loafer for $49.95 ($25 under what most retailers charge).
Coupon code "SHOPCBD15" gets the extra discount on these items. Shop Now at ShopCBD
- Pictured is the Pure Spectrum 250mg Isolate Blend CBD Lotion for $17.42 (via "SHOPCBD15", $24 total savings).
- for orders less than $49, shipping adds $7.99.
Apply coupon code "SHOPCBD30" for a savings of $2. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- Shipping adds $7.99, or get free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
- 10mg of broad spectrum CBD per gummy
Apply coupon code "SHOPCBD30" for a savings of $15, making it the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- This product does not contain THC.
- lemon flavoring
- Broad Spectrum
Coupon code "SHOPCBD30" cuts it to $14 off list price. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- Shipping adds $7.99; orders of $50 or more ship free.
- 16.6mg of CBD per ml
Sign In or Register