Coupon code "FLASH50" gets this discount, which tops its Black Friday coupon as the best we've seen. Shop Now at ShopCBD
- Shipping adds $7.99 or get free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
Try one for free before you go spending $4 for one elsewhere. Shop Now
- Enter your name and email to receive a coupon code that you can use for a free bar at your preferred store.
Add both to your cart and the price will drop automatically. That's a savings of $27 over the price of two. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $17 off and the bet price we could find. (You'd pay $9 more elsewhere for the 24-oz. tub.) Buy Now at Amazon
- Clip the on-page coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save to get this price.
- 28 servings
- purports to improve hair, skin, nails, joints and ligaments, and tendon health
Apply coupon code "dealnews25" to get this price. That's $31 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- Orders over $49 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.99.
- Available in three flavors (Cinnamon Apple Muffin pictured).
With coupon code "dealnews25", it's $27 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- Orders of $49 or more ship free, otherwise shipping adds $7.99.
- does not contain THC
- lemon flavor
Apply code "SUPER30" to save a total of $5 off the list price. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- Shipping adds $7.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
- contains two 25mg gummies (2 servings)
- 0.5mg melatonin infused
- non-GMO
- vegan
Apply coupon code "SHOPCBD15" for a savings of $2, making it the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- vegan
- non-GMO
- unflavored
- 10mg CBD per capsule
Apply coupon code "dealnews20" for a savings of $6, making it the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- Pad your order to over $49 to bag free shipping.
- vegan
- no harmful additives or fillers
- contains 15mg of CBD per capsule
Sign In or Register