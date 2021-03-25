New
ShopCBD · 50 mins ago
free shipping
Apply coupon code "FREESHIP" to snag free shipping on your order. Shop Now at ShopCBD
ShopCBD · 1 wk ago
ShopCBD Sale
Up to 70% off + extra 15% off
free shipping w/ $49
Apply code "SHOPCBD15" to save an extra 15% off orders of $50 or more. If your total doesn't reach the $50 threshold, apply code "FREESHIP" to bag free shipping on orders under $50. Shop Now at ShopCBD
ShopCBD · 21 hrs ago
Elite Hemp CBD Sour Gummy Bears Bottle
$28
free shipping
Use coupon code "FREESHIP" to bag free shipping, which makes it $4 less than our mention from last month (since shipping added $7.99). Buy Now at ShopCBD
Features
- 20mg CBD per gummy
- approximately 40 gummies per bottle
expired
ShopCBD · 1 mo ago
ShopCBD Sale
15% off
free shipping w/ $49
Use coupon code "SHOPCBD15" for 15% off sitewide. Shop Now at ShopCBD
Tips
- Pictured is the CBD Gummies 750mg 30-Count Bottle for $56.09 after coupon ($10 off).
- Orders of $49 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $7.99.
ShopCBD · 3 wks ago
Medterra 150mg CBD Tincture for Pets
$14 $20
free shipping w/ $49
Apply coupon code "SHOPCBD15" to get this deal. That's a $2 drop, for a total of $6 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at ShopCBD
Tips
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $49 or more get free shipping.
- Available in Chicken-flavored.
Features
- contains 99% pure CBD isolate and MCT oil
