New
ShopCBD · 54 mins ago
ShopCBD Black Friday Weekend Sale
40% off sitewide
free shipping w/ $49

Apply code "MEGA40" to get this discount. Save on oils, tinctures, edibles, vapes, and more. Shop Now at ShopCBD

Tips
  • Shipping adds $7.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
↑ less
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "MEGA40"
  • Expires 11/29/2020
    Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Store Events ShopCBD
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register