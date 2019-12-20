Personalize your DealNews Experience
At Clarks, save up to 50% off men's, women's, and kids' shoes. Plus, get an extra 20% off via coupon code "TAKE20". Even better, get it before Christmas with free 2-day shipping. Deal ends December 20. Shop Now at Clarks
Save on men's, women's, and kids' styles from brands like Crocs, adidas, Clarks, Under Armour, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on shoes, accessories, bedding, apparel, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
That's $5 under last week's mention, $55 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
Discounted brands include Clarks, Red Wing, Columbia, and Merrell. Shop Now at Sierra
Save on boots, dress shoes, sneakers, and more for the whole family. Shop Now at Clarks
