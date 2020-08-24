New
first pair of shoes for $10 w/ online quiz

Answer the 18 question quiz and fill out a few details about yourself to unlock the offer. Buy Now at ShoeDazzle

Tips
  • This is a subscription service and you must cancel it by the 5th of the month to avoid further payments of $39.95 per month.
  • It can be cancelled at any time.
  • Once you have completed the quiz, you have 1 hour before the $10 off expires.
Features
  • 24 styles reduced to $10 to choose from
