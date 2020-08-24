New
ShoeDazzle · 30 mins ago
first pair of shoes for $10 w/ online quiz
Answer the 18 question quiz and fill out a few details about yourself to unlock the offer. Buy Now at ShoeDazzle
Tips
- This is a subscription service and you must cancel it by the 5th of the month to avoid further payments of $39.95 per month.
- It can be cancelled at any time.
- Once you have completed the quiz, you have 1 hour before the $10 off expires.
Features
- 24 styles reduced to $10 to choose from
Details
Comments
-
Published 30 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Cole Haan · 3 days ago
Cole Haan Final Sale Shoes
up to 75% off
free shipping
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles. Shop Now at Cole Haan
Tips
- Women's styles here.
Dick's Sporting Goods · 3 wks ago
Dick's Sporting Goods Shoe Deals
up to 78% off
free shipping w/ $49
Save on a huge selection from brands like Nike, adidas, Under Armour, New Balance, and more. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
Shoebacca · 2 days ago
ASICS at Shoebacca
up to 78% off
free shipping
Shop prices starting at $7 on apparel and shoes for the whole family. Shop Now at Shoebacca
Under Armour · 4 days ago
Under Armour Men's Shoe Outlet
from $14, sneakers from $40
free shipping w/ $60
Save on over 150 styles. Shop Now at Under Armour
Tips
- Shipping adds $4.99 or is free over $60.
Sign In or Register