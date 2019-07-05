New
$12 $20
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Shockwave Wearable Bluetooth Speaker for $12.49 with free shipping. That's $3 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $7 today.
Features
- Built-in mic
- IPX5 rating
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Meidong Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$13 $30
free shipping
Meidong Official Direct via Amazon offers the Meidong Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $29.99. Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "UDUEA8AB" to cut that to $12.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $22.
Features
- IPX5 waterproof
- Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity
- aluminum shell
- built-in mic
- up to 16 hours of playback on a single charge (at 2/3 volume)
- Model: MD-2110
Amazon · 4 days ago
Bugani 40W Portable Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker
$42 $70
free shipping
Bugani Direct via Amazon offers its Bugani 40W Portable Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker for $69.99. Coupon code "Q4YFXKS6" drops the price to $41.99. With free shipping, that's $28 off and the lowest price we could find.
Features
- IPX5 waterproof rating
- up to 40-hours play time on single charge
- Model: 7545883108
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Solice Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$21 $26
free shipping
Kaqiar Inc. via Amazon offers the Solice Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $25.98. Coupon code "VUOMIVTI" drops that to $20.78. With free shipping, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find.
Features
- IPX6 waterproof
- 33-foot range
- up to 18-hours playback w/ full charge
- built-in mic
Dell Home · 3 days ago
JBL Harman Kardon Allure Smart Speaker
$65 $200
free shipping
Dell Home offers the JBL Harman Kardon Allure Smart Speaker for $64.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention, $135 off, and the best price we could find.
Features
- 4-microphone array
- 40Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- 10 hours' playtime
Dell Home · 1 day ago
Ultimate Ears Blast Bluetooth Smart Speaker
$70 $179
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the Ultimate Ears Blast Portable WiFi Bluetooth Speaker in Blue for $69.99 with free shipping. That's tied with yesterday's expired mention and the best today by $10, although most stores charge $179 or more.
Features
- two 1.4" active drivers, 3.2" and 1.5" passive radiators
- voice control via Amazon Alexa
- up to 12 hours of music per charge
- waterproof at 3.3 feet for 30 minutes
Rakuten · 21 hrs ago
Google Home Max Smart Speaker
$209
free shipping
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Google Home Max Smart Speaker in Charcoal for $249. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $209. With free shipping, that's $45 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $40.)
Features
- Dual 4.5" woofers
- Streaming music apps, including Spotify, YouTube Music, and Pandora
- Can be paired with a second Home Max for a stereo image
- Model: GA00223-US
Walmart · 2 days ago
Sony SRS-XB01 Portable Wireless Speaker
$23 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Sony SRS-XB01 Portable Wireless Speaker in Black or Blue for an in-cart price of $22.88. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most retailers charge $34.99 or more.
Features
- extra bass
- handy strap
- IPX5 water-resistant rating
- measures 4.2" x 6.4" x 2.55"
- up to 6 hours of playback per full charge
- Model: SRSXB01/BMC4
That Daily Deal · 1 day ago
Portable Ultra Rugged 600 Lumen COB Work Light
$9 $35
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Portable Ultra Rugged 600-Lumen COB Work Light for $9.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago, $26 off list, and the lowest price we could find.
Features
- 3 light settings
That Daily Deal · 34 mins ago
Expired: M.R.E. (Meals Ready to Eat) 7-Pack
$25 $69
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers this M.R.E. (Meals Ready to Eat) 7-Pack for $25.49 with free shipping. That's $3 last month's mention, $43 off, and is the lowest price we've ever seen.
Features
- USA-made meals
- 8-oz. entrees chosen at random
- side items
- plastic spoon
- flameless ration heater
That Daily Deal · 2 wks ago
Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door
$5 $30
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find for such a screen door by $9 today.
Features
- two 83" x 19.5" magnetic screen panels
That Daily Deal · 2 hrs ago
Foster Grant Unisex Reading Glasses 5-Pack
$15 $80
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Foster Grant Unisex Reading Glasses 5-Pack for $14.95 with free shipping. That's $65 less than a similar selection sold elsewhere.
Features
- available in +125 to +275
iTunes · 1 mo ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app.
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 14 hrs ago
B'laster 11-oz. Penetrating Catalyst 12-Pack
$11 $48
free shipping w/ Prime
A possible price mistake, Amazon offers Prime members the B'laster 11-oz. Penetrating Catalyst 12-Pack for $11.46 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $36. (Some stores charge around $5 per canister.)
Features
- busts loose rusted or frozen parts caused by rust and corrosion
- Model: 16-PB
Amazon · 4 hrs ago
Holikme 6-Piece Drill Brush Attachment Set
$9 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
Today only, Amazon offers the Holikme 6-Piece Drill Brush Attachment Set in Yellow for $8.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. (For further comparison, it's a buck less than our May mention of a similar set with only three attachments.)
Features
- 3 power scrubber brushes
- 2 scouring brushes
- 4" backer
Wayfair · 8 hrs ago
Luxier Multi-Function Thermostatic Rainfall and Waterfall Shower Tower Panel
$190 $700
free shipping
Wayfair offers the Luxier Multi-Function Thermostatic Rainfall and Waterfall Shower Tower Panel for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $510 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Features
- 100 horizontal spray massage nozzles
- 50 rainfall nozzles
- hand shower
Sign In or Register