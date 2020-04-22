Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $2 off and a low price for clippers in general, particularly as they become harder to find. Buy Now at Harbor Freight Tools
It's the only merchant currently offering this kit. Buy Now at Quill
That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Save on hair straighteners, curlers, dryers, shampoos, conditioners, and more. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Walmart
You'll save even more off of already low prices. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
