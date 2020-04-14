Personalize your DealNews Experience
While it's only list price, it's a low price for clippers in general, particularly as they become harder to find. Buy Now at Harbor Freight Tools
That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Save on hair straighteners, curlers, dryers, shampoos, conditioners, and more. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Walmart
