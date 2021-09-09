New
Epic Games Store · 1 hr ago
free
It's the lowest price we could find by $4, although most retailers charge $12 or more.
Features
- single player
Details
Comments
-
Expires 9/16/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Steam · 2 wks ago
Quake II RTX for PC
Free
It's a savings of $4.99. Quake II RTX is fully ray-traced and includes the 3 levels from the original shareware distribution.
Tips
- Also available at GOG (DRM free) here.
Features
- rated M Mature 17+
Amazon · 1 wk ago
PC Games w/ Prime
free w/ Prime
Prime members get these seven games for free – you'd spend around $50 on them sold separately elsewhere.
Tips
- Knockout City redeems on Origin.
Features
- includes the widely-beloved adventure Sam & Max Hit The Road, the well-reviewed multiplayer dodgeball game Knockout City, and more
Epic Games Store · 5 hrs ago
Nioh: The Complete Edition for PC (Epic Games)
free
That's the best deal we could find for this well-reviewed Souls-adjacent game by $50.
Features
- The trailer:
Ubisoft Inc · 2 days ago
Far Cry 3 for PC (Ubisoft Connect)
free
Scroll down to see the giveaway – it's the best deal we could find by $6.
Tips
- Posted by Alan.
- Why does he love this deal? "Aside from a free game being a fine deal at any time of year, Far Cry 3 was one of the core templates for open-world games of the last decade or so, and I'll always love it for introducing the outpost assault into the gaming vernacular. It was improved upon in Far Cry 4 and Primal, but they aren't free right now, so they can go kick rocks."
Features
- Alas, it is not Far Cry 2.
