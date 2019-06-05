New
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
ShelterMe Heavy Duty Multi-Functional Shelter System
$15 $45
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the ShelterMe Heavy Duty Multi-Functional Shelter System in Blue for $14.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
  • measures 58" x 82" opened
  • waterproof
  • thermal reflective
  • tear-resistant
  • reinforced strap grommets and 2-sided zipper
  • made of double-sided aluminized / laminate fiber scrim
↑ less
Buy from That Daily Deal
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Camping & Outdoors That Daily Deal Private Label Brands
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register