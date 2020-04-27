Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
58 mins ago
Sheetz Kidz Meal Bagz
free for families in need

Simply visit one of 600 Sheetz nationwide to pick up a free meal for a child. Shop Now

Tips
  • At your local Sheetz, ask an employee at the register for a meal.
  • Families will be offered one bag per child.
  • Available while supplies last.
Features
  • Each bag includes a turkey sandwich, chips, and drink.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Groceries
Freebies Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register