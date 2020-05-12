Open Offer in New Tab
SheIn · 34 mins ago
SheIn Solid Non-Medical Fabric Face Mask 2-Pack
$2
$4 shipping

Apply coupon code "15AC" to get this deal. Even factoring in the shipping, this is a pretty good price for a 2-pack of reusable fabric face masks. Buy Now at SheIn

  • Uncheck "Shipping Guarantee US$0.99" during checkout to get this price.
  • Expected to be delivered by 6/11.
Features
  • 100% polyester
  • Code "15AC"
  • Published 40 min ago
    Verified 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
