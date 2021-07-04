Shaw Academy: Get 4 weeks for free + 20% off
Shaw Academy
Shaw Academy
Get 4 weeks for free + 20% off
A DealNews exclusive!

Get 4 weeks of free access to online certified courses in over 100 subjects when you sign up at Shaw Academy. Plus, DealNews readers get 20% off on their subscriptions. Shop Now at Shaw Academy

  • A credit card is required to sign up, but you can cancel anytime. After your first 4 weeks, your membership will automatically renew at $55.99/month (20% off) unless you cancel.
  • Access to all 100+ courses in subjects like coding, web design, project management, photography, graphic design, game development, data analytics, finance, health & wellness, and more
  • Globally accredited certifications
  • 20+ hours of learning per course
