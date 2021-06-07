Shaw Academy: Get 4 weeks for free + 20% off

sponsored
New
Shaw Academy · 15 mins ago
Get 4 weeks for free + 20% off
A DealNews exclusive!↑ less
Get 4 weeks of free access to online certified courses in over 100 subjects when you sign up at Shaw Academy. Plus, DealNews readers get 20% off on their subscriptions. Shop Now at Shaw Academy
Tips
- A credit card is required to sign up, but you can cancel anytime. After your first 4 weeks, your membership will automatically renew at $55.99/month (20% off) unless you cancel.
Features
- Access to all 100+ courses in subjects like coding, web design, project management, photography, graphic design, game development, data analytics, finance, health & wellness, and more
- Globally accredited certifications
- 20+ hours of learning per course
Details
Comments
-
Published 15 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Udemy · 6 days ago
Udemy Courses
free
Learn something new today at absolutely no cost. Shop Now at Udemy
Features
- Learn something new today at absolutely no cost.
2 wks ago
One Day University
Free trial
Attend a virtual one-day course from noted universities including Harvard, Yale, Columbia, and more. Shop Now
Tips
- Get 14 days free, and $8.95 per month thereafter.
Features
- Learn a lot for just a little (free, in fact).
StackSocial · 2 yrs ago
The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle
$17 $29
Online courses
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
Features
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
StackSocial · 6 days ago
The All-Star Mac Bundle
$35 $876
free shipping
Save 94% on 5 apps for contact management, cyber security, PDF navigation, productivity, and more. Buy Now at StackSocial
Features
- Parallels Pro: 1-Yr. Subscription
- FastestVPN: Lifetime Subscription (5 devices)
- BusyContacts: Perpetual License
- Moho Debut: Perpetual License
- PDFChef: Lifetime License (Mac & Windows)
Sign In or Register