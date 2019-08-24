Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Walmart offers the Sharpie Special Edition Fine-Point Permanent Marker 21-Pack in Assorted Colors for $8.68. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sharpie Fine Point Permanent Marker 12-Pack in Black for $5.88 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our February mention, 49 cents per marker, and the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sharpie Pocket Style Chisel Tip Highlighter 12-Pack for $4.97. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our June mention and the lowest price we could find today by a buck, although most stores charge $13 or more. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Sharpie Flip Chart Markers 8-Pack in Assorted Colors for $6.74 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Plexsupply via Amazon offers the BIC Gel-ocity Quick Dry Retractable Gel Pen 12-Pack in assorted colors for
$15.45 $15.99. Complete this mail-in rebate to bag it for free. Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and around $10 less than you'd pay in local stores. Rebate expires September 7. Shop Now
Tell your desk clutter to hit the road, because Amazon offers the Fred & Friends Fred Happy Camper Vintage Camper Pencil Holder for $11.05 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Amazon takes up to 58% off a selection of Cross pens. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
Office Depot offers the Just Basics 70-Sheet 7-1/2" x 10-1/2" Spiral Notebook in a selection of formats for 10 cents. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's $3 off and the best price we could find.
Update: Prices now start from 25 cents. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Sign In or Register