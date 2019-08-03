New
Walmart · 54 mins ago
Sharpie Pocket Style Chisel Tip Highlighter 12-Pack
$5 $7
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Sharpie Pocket Style Chisel Tip Highlighter 12-Pack for $4.97. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our June mention and the lowest price we could find today by a buck, although most stores charge $13 or more. Buy Now

  • Amazon charges the same price, with free shipping for Prime members.
  • 3 yellow, 2 pink, 2 orange, 2 green, 2 blue, and 1 purple markers
  • Model: 27145
