Walmart offers the Sharpie Pocket Style Chisel Tip Highlighter 12-Pack for $4.97. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our June mention and the lowest price we could find today by a buck, although most stores charge $13 or more. Buy Now
Office Depot via Rakuten offers the Sharpie Ultimate 72-Permanent Marker Collection for $34.97. Coupon code "OFFICE20" drops it to $27.98. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $8, although most stores charge at least $69. Buy Now
Office Depot via Rakuten offers the Sharpie Chisel Tip Highlighters 10-Pack for $5.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts that to $4.79. With free shipping, that's $2 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find now by $3. Buy Now
Office Depot via Rakuten offers the Sharpie Liquid Accent Highlighters 10-Pack in assorted colors for $6.22. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts it to $4.98. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $3, although we saw it for a buck less last month.
Update: The price has dropped to $5.99 before coupon, $4.79 after. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Gorilla Super Glue 0.53-oz. Bottle for $3.71 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by a buck, although we saw it for a buck less in June. (For further comparison, it was previously an add-on item that required a purchase of $25 or more.) Buy Now
Office Depot offers the Just Basics 70-Sheet 7-1/2" x 10-1/2" Spiral Notebook in a selection of formats for 10 cents. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's $3 off and the best price we could find.
Update: Prices now start from 25 cents. Shop Now
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Pre-Sharpened #2 HB Pencil 150-Pack for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $3 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the 3M Command Picture Hanging Strips 36-Pack (18 pairs) for $6.19. Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. That's about a buck less than you'd pay for a 32-pack in local stores. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 12-Person Cabin Tent for $269 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
