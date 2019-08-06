New
Rakuten · 22 mins ago
Sharpie Liquid Accent Highlighters 10-Pack
$5
free shipping

Office Depot via Rakuten offers the Sharpie Liquid Accent Highlighters 10-Pack in assorted colors for $6.22. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts it to $4.98. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $3, although we saw it for a buck less last month. Buy Now

Features
  • Odorless ink
  • Micro chisel tip
  • Loop feature
  • AP-certified nontoxic
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "OFFICE20"
  • Expires 8/6/2019
    Published 22 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Supplies Rakuten Sharpie
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register