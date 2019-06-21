New
13 Deals · 1 hr ago
$6
free shipping
13 Deals offers the Sharpie Fine Point Permanent Marker 21-Pack for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from two days ago and about $2 less than you'd pay in local stores. Deal ends June 21. Buy Now
- Stocking up? Order 10 or more 21-packs and the per-unit price drops to $5.99.
Expires 6/21/2019
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
1 mo ago
TG Tactical Pen
free
$6 shipping
That's a $22 savings
Tacticalgear.com offers the TG Tactical Pen for free plus $5.99 for shipping. That's a savings of $22 and the best deal we could find. It features aircraft grade aluminum, and doubles as an emergency glass breaker. An extra black ink cartridge is included.
Tanga · 1 mo ago
Rocketbook Everlast Smart Notebook w/ Pen 4-Pack
$29
free shipping
Tanga offers the Rocketbook Everlast Smart Notebook with the Pilot FriXion Pen 4-Pack for $29.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" drops that to $28.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $11, although we saw it for a buck less in December. Buy Now
Features
- reusable pages made of polyester composite that can be digitally uploaded via the Rocketbook app
- available in letter or executive size
- includes 4 pens total and a pen station
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Gorilla Micro Precise Super Glue 5g Bottle
$5 $7
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Gorilla Micro Precise Super Glue 5g Bottle in Clear for $4.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Features
- dries in 10 to 45 seconds without clamping
- controlled dispensing tip
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Motivation Without Borders Preschool Educational Poster 11-Pack
$20
free shipping w/ Prime
Motivation Without Borders offers its Motivation Without Borders 13" x 18" Preschool Educational Poster 11-Pack for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by at least $7. Buy Now
Features
- Includes Alphabet, Numbers, Colors, Shapes, Animals on the Farm, Emotions, Days of the Week, Months of the Year, Seasons, Weather, and Solar System.
13 Deals · 1 day ago
Girl Scouts Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Almonds 12-oz. Package
$6
free shipping
13 Deals offers the Girl Scouts Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Almonds 12-oz. Package for $6.49 with free shipping. That's $12 under the lowest price we could find for a similar quantity elsewhere. Buy Now
13 Deals · 1 wk ago
Hanes Unisex Long-Sleeve T-Shirt 5-Pack
$22 $100
free shipping
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Hanes Unisex ComfortWash Long-Sleeve T-Shirt 5-Pack for $22.49 with free shipping. That's $4.50 per shirt, $2 less than our March mention, the best we've seen, and a low by $23 today. Buy Now
Tips
- the color is chosen at random
Features
- most men's sizes S to 3XL
13 Deals · 3 days ago
Steel Garden Ultra Tough Hose 2-Pack
$25 $60
free shipping
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Steel Garden Ultra Tough Hose 2-Pack for $24.99 with free shipping. That is tied with our expired mention from three days ago and $35 less than we saw for a similar 2-pack today. Buy Now
Features
- UV-protected
- choose either two 25-foot, two 50-foot, or a mix
