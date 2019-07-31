Office Depot via Rakuten offers the Sharpie Liquid Accent Highlighters 10-Pack in assorted colors for $6.22. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts it to $4.98. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $3, although we saw it for a buck less last month.



Update: The price has dropped to $5.99 before coupon, $4.79 after. Buy Now