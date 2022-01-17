New
Ends Today
Meh · 36 mins ago
$15 $81
free shipping
That's $66 less than you'd pay for this quantity at JCPenney. Buy Now at Meh
Tips
- In XL, Standard, or XL/Standard.
- Use coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
Features
- dual UV-C bulbs
- sterilizes a phone in 6 minutes per side
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Glad 13-Gallon Step Can w/ Odor Protection 2-Pack
$26 $40
free shipping w/ $35
You'd pay $84 more for a pair of these at Amazon. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- In Black or Gray.
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders over $35.
Features
- measures 14.7" L x 18.1" W x 25.4" H
- Clorox odor protection
- touchless operation
- bag ring
Amazon · 1 day ago
Hefty Ultra Strong Tall 13-Gallon Kitchen Trash Bag 30-Pack
$5.99 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
It's a buck under what you would pay for a similar 40-count box in-store locally. (This box has 45.) Clip the $1.50 clip coupon to get this price. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon · 2 days ago
Microban Disinfectant Spray 2-Pack
$5.94 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the on-page coupon to get this price, making it a low by $6 in comparison to Home Depot. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Effectively kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses within 60 seconds
- Works on hard non-porous, non-food contact surfaces
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Green Gobbler Bio-Flow Drain Strips 24-Pack
$9.98 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by EcoClean Solutions via Amazon
New
Meh · 11 mins ago
Cuisinart Cookware Sets at Meh
From $129
free shipping
Save between $15 and $150 on these cookware sets. Shop Now at Meh
Tips
- The deals:
- Cuisinart 11-Piece Chef's Set for $129 (pictured, low by $15)
- Cuisinart 12-Piece Multiclad Pro Set for $179 (low by $120)
- Cuisinart 10-Piece French Classic Set for $249 (low by $150)
- Your order will arrive in a damaged box.
- Use coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Sharper Image GO 4C Portable Personal Fan w/ Charging Dock
$30 $40
free shipping
That's the best deal we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 3 speed settings
- 90° adjustable head
- 7 hours of run time on low
- Model: FA1-0121-06
Sign In or Register