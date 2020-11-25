Pickup in-store to save an extra 10% and get the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Belk
- No store in your area? Pad your order over $25 to bag free shipping, and at $21, it's still a low by $9.
- 1:16 scale
- LED headlights
- gravity control sensors
- steering wheel controller
Expires 11/29/2020
Pickup in-store to save an extra 10%, lowering the price to the lowest we could find by $9. Buy Now at Belk
- Don't live near a Belk? You'll pay $21, but you can pad your order over $25 for free shipping.
- AAA batteries required, not included
- comes with two cars and two remotes
It's the best price we could find by $5, although most stores charge at least $40. Buy Now at Belk
- Choose in-store pickup to get this discount. Otherwise, it is $30 with free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- power fists & combo punch
- each robot requires 3 AA batteries (not included)
- each remote requires 2 AAA batteries (not included)
With the in-store pickup discount, it is $4 under our March mention and the best price we could find by $4, although most stores charge at least $25. Buy Now at Belk
- It is $18 if you choose to ship with free shipping at $49.
- requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
- 104-pieces
Save on over 50 toys from brands like Disney, FAO Schwarz, Hatchimals, and more. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Pictured is the Nerf Recon CQ-12 Elite Blaster for $27.99 ($12 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more).
- You'll bag $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend (redeemable from November 20 to 25).
Treat the lil ones with Barbie toys, Hot Wheels, trucks, Play-Doh, Fisher Price, and more this holiday season. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
- Pictured is the Dickie Toys Liebherr Road Loader for $8.99 (low by $11).
Save on over 20 sets, with prices from $7. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Get $15 in Kohl's Cash with every $50 you spend
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more).
- Pictured is the LEGO Star Wars Black Ace TIE Interceptor ($15 off)
Shop and save on a selection of interactive learning toys. Shop Now at Belk
- Save an extra 10% when you choose in-store pickup. (Otherwise orders of $25 or more ship free, and orders under $25 incur an $8.95 shipping charge.)
- Pictured is the Discovery Mindblown Toy Space and Planetarium Projector for $16.20 with pickup (a low by at least a buck).
Pickup in-store to save an extra 10%, making it the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Belk
- stainless steel
- 2-quart capacity
- basket is dishwasher safe
- detachable double insulated bowl
Choose from over 80 pop-culture styles, then choose in-store pickup take around an extra buck off for a savings of up to $23 off list. Buy Now at Belk
- If pickup isn't available, shipping adds $8.95; or bag free shipping with orders of $25 or more
With the in-store pickup discount, it's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Belk
- It is $18 if you choose to ship with free shipping at $25.
- 29 pieces
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- stores up to 10 fingerprints at a time
- approximately 2000 unlocks between charges
- rechargeable battery
- IP65 weatherproof
- micro USB charging cable
Factoring the Kohl's Cash, it's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Kohl's
- The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed online or in-store from November 28 to December 9.
- 3 deep tissue massage speeds
- brushless motor
- 4.5 hour battery life
- includes deep tissue massager, five node attachments, carrying case, and a DC adapter
- Model: 101166
