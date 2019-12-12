Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 54 mins ago
Sharper Image Instant Camera Kit
$20 $44
pickup at Walmart

That's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Available in Blue or Pink
  • 60mm camera lens with 1/60 second shutter speed
  • Uses Fujifilm Instax Mini Twin Film
  • Real image type viewfinder
  • Auto flash
  • Auto shutoff
Sharper Image
