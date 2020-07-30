It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Belk
- Opt for store pickup to get an extra 10% off, and avoid the $8.95 shipping charge; Alternatively, orders over $25 bag free shipping (but you won't get the pickup discount).
- 4 bidirectional massage nodes
- manual on/off
- automatic 15-minute timer
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
COVID-19 is a novel disease, one that requires a vast amount of research and study. You can contribute to this monumental task and even save $199 off list by completing a survey (additional surveys appear to be optional) to gain access to 23andMe's Health + Ancestry Service at no cost to you. Shop Now
- Eligibility requires having tested positive for COVID-19 and hospitalization due to COVID-19 related symptoms.
- An independent institutional review board (IRB) will oversee the study.
- receive access to 150+ personalized genetic reports online from 23andMe about your ancestry, traits and health
- join the ranks of 7 million+ research participants, generating more than 150 peer-reviewed publications
Try one for free before you go spending $4 for one elsewhere. Shop Now
- Enter your name and email to receive a coupon code that you can use for a free bar at your preferred store.
That's about $4 under our mention from a few days ago, and $6 less than third-party eBay sellers are charging. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by 33 Street Camera via Amazon.
- auto-off
- 32-reading memory
- Model: JXB-178
Apply coupon code "W76XTN8U" for a savings of $58. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Kim Carrey Massager via Amazon.
- 4 massage heads
- 6 speeds
- up to 3,300 percussions per minute
Home items start as low as $2, women's clothing at around $3, and men's clothing at $5. Shop Now at Belk
- Shipping adds $8.95, or get free shipping on orders over $25 (you can also pad with a beauty item for free shipping).
Save on security cameras, thermostats, doorbells, and more. Shop Now at Belk
- Opt for pickup if available to save an extra 10% off and dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $25 or more ship free.)
Save on over 350 men's, women's, and kids' apparel and accessories. Shop Now at Belk
- Opt for pickup if available to save an extra 10% on most items. (Shipping adds $8.95, although orders of $25 or more ship free.)
Save on bed and bath, kitchen, home and garden, and more. Shop Now at Belk
- Opt for pickup if available to save an extra 10% off and dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $25 or more ship free.)
Most charge $24 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2 speed settings
- Model: SBS1-SI
That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Belk
- measures 50" x 75"
- BPA-free
- hand wash or spot clean only
Sign In or Register