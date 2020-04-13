Open Offer in New Tab
Belk · 23 mins ago
Sharper Image Calming Comfort 15-lb. Weighted Blanket
$68 $75
free shipping

That's $16 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Belk

  • Use coupon code "EXTRATEN" to get this price.
  • Walmart charges $1 more.
  • filled with high-density, BPA-free micro-beads
  • velveteen material
  • Code "EXTRATEN"
  • Expires 4/13/2020
