Walmart · 33 mins ago
Sharper Image Calming Comfort 10-lb. Weighted Blanket
$35 $89
free shipping

That's $45 under our mention from a year ago and the lowest price we could find now by $45. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • filled with high-density, BPA-free micro-beads
  • velveteen material
