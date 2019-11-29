Open Offer in New Tab
Sharp · 30 mins ago
Sharp Superheated Stainless Steel Steam Countertop Oven
$200 $450
Sharp via Best Buy offers the Sharp Superheated Stainless Steel Steam Countertop Oven for $200 with free shipping.

Features
  • maximum temperature of 485 degrees
  • five cooking modes
  • premium stainless steel finish
  • broiling pan and crisper tray
  • Model: SSC0586DS
