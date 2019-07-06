New
Sharp · 24 mins ago
Sharp SuperSteam Steam Oven
$300 $400

Sharp offers the Sharp Superheated Steam Countertop Oven for $299.99 with free shipping. That's a $100 reduction from the normal price of $399.99.

The Sharp Superheated Steam Countertop Oven is like having a second pair of hands in the kitchen with no preheating or defrosting required. The combination of superheated steam (up to 485°F!) and conventional, radiant heat in all cooking modes means that your food will be crispy and browned on the outside, moist and delicious on the inside. With the Superheated Steam Countertop Oven, you can have the "roasty toasty" results of a traditional oven, and the instant on, countdown cooking, and simple controls of a microwave oven. Buy Now
Details
Comments
