Sharp offers the Sharp Superheated Steam Countertop Oven for $299.99 with free shipping. That's a $100 reduction from the normal price of $399.99.
The Sharp Superheated Steam Countertop Oven is like having a second pair of hands in the kitchen with no preheating or defrosting required. The combination of superheated steam (up to 485°F!) and conventional, radiant heat in all cooking modes means that your food will be crispy and browned on the outside, moist and delicious on the inside. With the Superheated Steam Countertop Oven, you can have the "roasty toasty" results of a traditional oven, and the instant on, countdown cooking, and simple controls of a microwave oven. Buy Now
Related Offers
Walmart · 3 days ago
Sharp 40" 1080p LED HDTV
$130 $230
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sharp 39.6" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $129.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $50.) Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 3 HDMI ports
- USB 2.0 port
- Model: LC-40Q3070U
Walmart · 4 days ago
Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television
$378 $411
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $378 with free shipping. That's $33 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- smart TV apps (Netflix, Youtube, etc.)
- HDR
- Model: 58Q7330U
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Refurb Sharp 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$238 $400
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the refurbished Sharp 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $239.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $237.57. That's $52 under our February mention of a new unit and $62 less than the best deal for a new unit today. Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- WiFi & Ethernet
- Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: LC-50Q7030U
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Sharp 1080p 40" Flat LED Roku Smart TV
$180 $250
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sharp 1080p 40" Flat LED Roku Smart TV for $179.99 with free shipping. That's $70 off and tied with our November mention as the best deal we could find. (For further comparison, we saw a refurb for $12 less in March.) Buy Now
Features
- 1080p native resolution
- Roku streaming apps
- three HDMI inputs
- Model: LC-40Q5020U
