Sharp · 20 mins ago
Sharp Carousel 1.1-Cubic Foot Mid-Size Stainless Steel Microwave
$100 $120
free shipping

Sharp via Best Buy offers the Sharp Carousel 1.1-Cubic Foot Mid-Size Stainless Steel Microwave for $99.99 with free shipping. Buy Now at Sharp

Features
  • 1,000 watts
  • LED display with touchscreen controls
  • 11.5" turntable
  • 10 power levels
  • 12 preset programs
  • Model: SMC1132CS
