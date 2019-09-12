Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $118 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $98 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sharp 40" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $139.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $40 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $11 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Hi-PC via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P 4K HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $23.49 with free shipping. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
ChaoWei via Amazon offers its ChaoWei 35-Mile Indoor TV Antenna with Magnetic Base for $21.99. Coupon code "6MFYCXO7" cuts it to $15.39. With free shipping, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $3 less in January. Buy Now
That's $5 under the lowest price we could find for a similar dish rack sold elsewhere. Buy Now
Save on a variety of sizes, starting at $8.99 Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
That's $140 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
It's the lowest in-stock price we could find by $130. Buy Now
