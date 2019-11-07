New
Walmart · 38 mins ago
Sharp 58" 4K LED UHD Android Smart TV
$300 $448
free shipping

$60 low and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • streaming video apps (including Netflix, YouTube, Google Play, Hulu, Amazon)
  • HDR
  • 3 HDMI, 1 USB
  • Model: LC-58Q620U
