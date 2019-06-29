New
Walmart · 37 mins ago
Sharp 58" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$299 $398
pickup at Walmart
For in-store pickup only, Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $299. That's tied with last week's mention, $99 off, and the lowest price we've seen for this TV. (It's also a good price for a 58" smart TV in general.) Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Smart TV apps (Netflix, Youtube, etc.) with built-in Roku
  • HDR
