Best Buy · 37 mins ago
$350 $550
free shipping
Best Buy offers the Sharp 57.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under our mention from January, $200 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10
- WiFi & Bluetooth
- Roku smart platform with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more
- 3 HDMI inputs and 1 USB port
- Model: LC-58Q7370U
Details
Published 37 min ago
Walmart · 2 days ago
Sharp 40" 1080p LED HDTV
$130 $180
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sharp 39.6" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $129.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by at least $50.) Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 3 HDMI ports
- USB 2.0 port
- Model: LC-40Q3070U
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Refurb Sharp 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$238 $400
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the refurbished Sharp 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $239.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $237.57. That's $127 off list and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- WiFi & Ethernet
- Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: LC-50Q7030U
Walmart · 3 days ago
Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television
$378 $398
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $378 with free shipping. That's $20 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- smart TV apps (Netflix, Youtube, etc.)
- HDR
- Model: 58Q7330U
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Sharp 1080p 40" Flat LED Roku Smart TV
$180 $250
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sharp 1080p 40" Flat LED Roku Smart TV for $179.99 with free shipping. That's $70 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 1080p native resolution
- Roku streaming apps
- three HDMI inputs
- Model: LC-40Q5020U
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
from $99
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Discounted brands include LG, Vizio, Sharp, and more
BuyDig · 10 hrs ago
Samsung 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$1,395 $3,498
free shipping
BuyDig offers the Samsung 65" The Frame 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $1,997.99. Coupon code "FRAME" cuts it to $1,394.99 at final checkout. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $603. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, & HLG support
- Smart TV features
- 3 USB ports, 4 HDMI inputs
- My Collection to see your personal photo collection
- Samsung Collection curated art and photography selections
Walmart · 1 day ago
Hisense 60" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$350 $500
free shipping
Walmart offers the Hisense 60" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $50 under last month's mention, $150 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR
- Smart TV apps
- Dual-band WiFi
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 60R5800E
Walmart · 5 days ago
RCA 60" 4K UHD LED TV
$350 $700
free shipping
Walmart offers the RCA 60" 4K Flat Ultra HD LED Televison for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $350 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 native resolution
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: RTU6050
Best Buy · 4 days ago
Unlocked ASUS ZenFone 5Q 64GB Smartphone
$180 $300
free shipping
Best Buy offers the Unlocked ASUS ZenFone 5Q 64GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Midnight Black for $179.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $70. Buy Now
Features
- 5.99" 1080 x 2160 IPS touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 1.4GHz octa-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 64GB storage (expandable up to 2TB via micro USB slot)
- 16-megapixel rear camera, 20-megapixel front-facing camera
- accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, compass, gyro sensor, and fingerprint sensor
- Android 7.1.1 OS (Nougat)
- Model: ZC600KL-5Q
Best Buy · 3 days ago
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 128GB 12" Tablet
$699 $899
free shipping
Today only, Best Buy offers the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 i5 128GB 12.3" Tablet in Platinum for $699 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and is the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now
Features
- 12.3" 2736x1824 display
- 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- 8MP rear- and 5MP front-facing cameras
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: LGP-00001
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Vornado Flippi V6 Personal Air Circulator
$18
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $5
Amazon offers the Vornado Flippi V6 Personal Air Circulator Fan in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members. (Home Depot charges the same with in-store pickup). Excluding the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by $5. It measures 6" tall and features two speeds, a pivoting head, and manual swivel base.
A close price: Best Buy offers it for $18.99 via pickup.
Sprint · 1 mo ago
Google Pixel 3 64GB Smartphone for Sprint
$17/mo. w/ 18-mo. lease
free shipping
That's a savings of $300 off list price
With a qualifying activation on a Sprint Flex 18-month lease, Sprint offers Google Pixel 3 64GB Android Smartphone for Sprint in Black or White for $16.63 per month. (Best Buy charges the same.) With free shipping, that's $300 off and the lowest price we could find.
Also available via a Sprint Flex 18-month lease is the Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB Android Smartphone for Sprint in Black or White for $22.04 per month. (Best Buy charges the same.) That's also a savings of $300 off.
Note: Discount applied via monthly bill credits, which start within 2 bills. You must open a new line of service. After 18 months, you can either return the phone and upgrade to a new model or pay it off via lump sum or 6 monthly payments.
