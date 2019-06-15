New
Best Buy · 37 mins ago
Sharp 58" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$350 $550
free shipping
Best Buy offers the Sharp 57.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under our mention from January, $200 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10
  • WiFi & Bluetooth
  • Roku smart platform with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more
  • 3 HDMI inputs and 1 USB port
  • Model: LC-58Q7370U
Details
Comments
