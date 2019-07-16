New
Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television
$299 $398
pickup at Walmart

For in-store pickup only, Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $299. That's $99 off list and tied with yesterday's expired mention as the lowest price we've seen for this TV. (It's also a good price for a 58" smart TV in general.) Buy Now

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Smart TV apps (Netflix, Youtube, etc.) with built-in Roku
  • HDR
  • Model: 58Q7330U
