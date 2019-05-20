Today only, Best Buy via eBay offers the Sharp 49.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $279.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $100 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • WiFi w/ Roku content streaming (Netflix, Youtube, Pandora, and more)
  • USB and 3 HDMI