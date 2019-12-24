Open Offer in New Tab
Best Buy · 48 mins ago
Sharp 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV w/ 2nd-Gen. Google Nest Mini
$200 $400
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for just the TV by $265. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • WiFi
  • built-in Roku
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Google Assistant
  • Chromecast built-in
  • Model: LC-50LBU711U
