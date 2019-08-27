New
eBay · 33 mins ago
Sharp 50" 1080p Flat LED Roku Smart TV
$200 $330
free shipping

Best Buy via eBay offers the Sharp 49.5" 1080p Flat LED Smart Roku Television for $199.99 with free shipping. That's a savings of $130 off list and the lowest price we've ever seen for a 50" 1080p Smart TV. Buy Now

Features
  • 49.5" 1920×1080 (1080p) native resolution LED display
  • Smart TV apps (Netflix, Youtube, etc.) with built-in Roku
  • 3 HDMI inputs and 1 USB port
  • Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice control support
  • Model: LC-50LB601U
