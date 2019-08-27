Personalize your DealNews Experience
Best Buy via eBay offers the Sharp 49.5" 1080p Flat LED Smart Roku Television for $199.99 with free shipping. That's a savings of $130 off list and the lowest price we've ever seen for a 50" 1080p Smart TV. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $98 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sharp 39.6" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $139.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $127, although we saw it for $10 less in June (which was a best ever price.) Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Yall Store via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $12.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the LG 69.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $100 Dell Gift Card for $669.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's $129 under last week's mention and by far the lowest price we've ever seen for this TV. (It's the best price we could find today by $177.) Deal ends August 28 at 8 am ET. Buy Now
HoHoSbDirect via Amazon offers the Hohosb Indoor 120-Mile Digital TV Antenna for $20.99. Coupon code "Hohosb99" drops that to $10.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less last month.
Update: The price has dropped to $9.94 after coupon. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various merchants at eBay take up to 70% off select big brands. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. A few notable discounts: Shop Now
Official Watch Deals via eBay offers the refurbished Citizen Men's PRT Eco-Drive Watch for $84.99 with free shipping. That's $231 less than you'd pay for a new one from Citizen direct and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
