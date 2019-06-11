New
Best Buy via eBay offers the Sharp 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for the in-cart price of $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention at $130 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- WiFi & built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, more)
- USB & 3 HDMI inputs
Ends Today
eBay · 5 hrs ago
Sharp 43" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$200 $330
free shipping
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- WiFi & built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, more)
- USB & 3 HDMI inputs
Walmart · 6 days ago
Sharp 40" 1080p LED HDTV
$130 $230
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sharp 39.6" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $129.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $50.) Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 3 HDMI ports
- USB 2.0 port
- Model: LC-40Q3070U
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television
$378 $411
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $378 with free shipping. That's $33 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- smart TV apps (Netflix, Youtube, etc.)
- HDR
- Model: 58Q7330U
Walmart · 3 days ago
Refurb Sharp 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$238 $400
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the refurbished Sharp 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $239.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $237.57. That's $127 off list and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- WiFi & Ethernet
- Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: LC-50Q7030U
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
from $99
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Discounted brands include LG, Vizio, Sharp, and more
Walmart · 1 day ago
RCA 60" 4K UHD LED TV
$350 $700
free shipping
Walmart offers the RCA 60" 4K Flat Ultra HD LED Televison for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $350 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 native resolution
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: RTU6050
Amazon · 8 hrs ago
1byhome Amplified Digital HDTV Antenna
$14 $26
free shipping
1byhome via Amazon offers its 1byhome Amplified Digital HDTV Antenna for $25.99. Coupon code "FAUF3GMY" cuts the price to $13.77. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention at $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 120-mile range
- 13-foot coaxial cable
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
LG 75" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV w/ $200 Dell GC
$1,199 $1,599
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the LG 75" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $200 Dell gift card for $1,199 with free shipping. (The gift card will arrive via email within 20 days.) Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $298. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- HDR 10
- LG ThinQ AI w/ Google Assistant
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Smart TV apps
- 4 HDMI inputs & 2 USB ports
- Model: 75UM7570PUD
eBay · 2 wks ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
eBay · 1 wk ago
DeWalt 20-volt Max Li-ion 10-Tool Combo Kit
$480 $1,000
free shipping
CPO Outlets via eBay offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max Li-ion 10-Tool Combo Kit for the in-cart price of $479.99 with free shipping. That's $9 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $68. Buy Now
Features
- DeWalt DCD771 20-volt MAX Lithium-Ion Compact Drill/Driver
- DeWalt DCF885 20-volt MAX Lithium-Ion 1/4 in. Impact Driver
- DeWalt DCG412 20-volt MAX Lithium-Ion 4-1/2 in. / 5 in. Grinder
- DeWalt DCS355 20-volt MAX Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool
- DeWalt DCS393 20-volt MAX 6-1/2 in. Circular Saw
- DeWalt DCE100 20-volt MAX Compact Jobsite Blower
- DeWalt DCS381 20-volt MAX Lithium-Ion Reciprocating Saw
- DeWalt DCV517 20-volt MAX 1/2 Gallon Wet/Dry Portable Vac
- DeWalt DCL040 20-volt MAX LED Work Light
- DeWalt DCR006 Jobsite Bluetooth Speaker
- Model: DCK1020D2
eBay · 1 mo ago
Samsung 10,000mAh USB Type-C Power Bank
$16
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $8
Samsung via eBay offers its Samsung 10,000mAh Portable Battery Pack with USB Type-C Cable in Pink for $15.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $8. It features two USB charging ports and up to a 15-watt power output.
Walmart · 6 days ago
Sharp 1080p 40" Flat LED Roku Smart TV
$180 $250
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sharp 1080p 40" Flat LED Roku Smart TV for $179.99 with free shipping. That's $70 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 1080p native resolution
- Roku streaming apps
- three HDMI inputs
- Model: LC-40Q5020U
